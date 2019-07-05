Rediscovered historic footage shows miners at work in the Durham Coalfield
Historic footage of miners at work in the Durham Coalfield has been released as a sneak preview of a weekend film screening.
Durham on Film includes black and white clips of miners underground at Dawdon Colliery in 1967 as part of a journey back through a century of archives images from the county’s past.
The film attracted a sell-out audience of 450 viewers when it was first screened at Durham’s Gala Theatre cinema in March.
A second and possibly last chance to watch the movies takes place on Saturday, July 6, at 2.30pm at the same venue.
A spokesman for the North East Film Archive (NEFA) said: “Durham certainly has a rich history and is the central hub for many communities across County Durham and the North East.
“Whether it is mining and railway heritage or the rich religious history dominated by the beautiful cathedral city itself, Durham on Film showcases many aspects of life in the county.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Durham on Film was produced with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund,
NEFA has also launched a £5,000 public fundraising campaign to help finance the transformation and storage of its archive of more than 600 filmes.
Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/durhamfilmheritage.
Tickets for Saturday’s screening at the Durham Gala Theatre cinema, in Millennium Place, are £10 full price or £8 for concessions and can be purchased at www.galadurham.co.uk/galapost/durham-on-film-2/ or by calling the Gala box office on 03000 266 600.