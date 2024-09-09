Nine pictures celebrating Teddy Bear Day in Sunderland

The big day arrives on September 9 when children will celebrate that age-old toy.
We are doing the same with a look back at nine Teddy-themed photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Top Teddy scenes
Brilliant Bear moments from Wearside's past. | se
2. Stylish in 2003
A stylish Teddy Bear's Picnic at Horden Colliery Welfare in 2003. | se
3. Smiles from Shotton Hall
These two little ones were having a great time at the Shotton Hall Teddy Bear's picnic in 2003. | se
4. The name's the game
Jade Hanson, Ashleigh Taylor and Lauren Taylor were taking part in the 'guess the name of the Teddy' attraction at Southwick Carnival in 2004. | se
