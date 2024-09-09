Nine pictures celebrating Teddy Bear Day in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 09:53 BST

Happy Teddy Bear Day everyone.

The big day arrives on September 9 when children will celebrate that age-old toy.

We are doing the same with a look back at nine Teddy-themed photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

It’s a treat of scenes from 2003 to 2010, taking in Doxford Park, Southwick, East Rainton and Seaham.

Brilliant Bear moments from Wearside's past.

1. Top Teddy scenes

Brilliant Bear moments from Wearside's past. | se

A stylish Teddy Bear's Picnic at Horden Colliery Welfare in 2003.

2. Stylish in 2003

A stylish Teddy Bear's Picnic at Horden Colliery Welfare in 2003. | se

These two little ones were having a great time at the Shotton Hall Teddy Bear's picnic in 2003.

3. Smiles from Shotton Hall

These two little ones were having a great time at the Shotton Hall Teddy Bear's picnic in 2003. | se

Jade Hanson, Ashleigh Taylor and Lauren Taylor were taking part in the 'guess the name of the Teddy' attraction at Southwick Carnival in 2004.

4. The name's the game

Jade Hanson, Ashleigh Taylor and Lauren Taylor were taking part in the 'guess the name of the Teddy' attraction at Southwick Carnival in 2004. | se

