Nine pictures of Teddy Bears’ picnics in Sunderland over the years

It's certainly the weather for a Wearside picnic so let's do it in retro fashion - Teddy Bear style!

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:58 BST

Here are 9 Sunderland Echo archive photos of children having fun on a Teddy Bear's picnic from Mowbray Park to the Pennywell Early Years Centre, and Millfield Nursery to Seaham Harbour.

Have a look. You're sure of a big surprise.

Picnic time at Sunderland Minster in 2010.

Picnic time at Sunderland Minster in 2010.

Aunty Eileen and Nip the Dog joined Phillipa Cairns and her teddy for the 2003 Fulwell Mill Teddy Bear's picnic.

Aunty Eileen and Nip the Dog joined Phillipa Cairns and her teddy for the 2003 Fulwell Mill Teddy Bear's picnic.

Sharing a special day with Teddy in 2008. This picnic was one of many great events in Mowbray Park 15 years ago.

Sharing a special day with Teddy in 2008. This picnic was one of many great events in Mowbray Park 15 years ago.

Judy Donnelly retired as head teacher at Pennywell Early Years Centre in 2014, and got gifts from children at their annual teddy bears picnic.

Judy Donnelly retired as head teacher at Pennywell Early Years Centre in 2014, and got gifts from children at their annual teddy bears picnic.

