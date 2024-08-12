A fact-filled Wearside tribute to 1984 - see how many you remember from Sunderland 40 years ago
Here are 11 reminders of headling-hitting Sunderland Echo news stories from four decades ago.
See how many of them bring back memories for you.
Park Lane’s open air market opened for the first time with the Mayor, Cllr George Elliott, performing the opening ceremony.
A 16ft high clock - which told the story of the Lambton Worm - was unveiled at Washington Galleries.
Sculptor Bob Olley made the timepiece, which was suspended from the ceiling and depicted some of the story every half hour but only told the full tale at noon.
Fifty people turned up for new Sunderland Anglo-French Society sessions. Members enjoyed a cheese and wine party at Sunderland Polytechnic.
A strip of unused land at Doxford Park in Sunderland was earmarked for housing development after instructions from Environment Secretary Patrick Jenkin.
Pearl Mullen, a retired shipyard office worker, got the praise of Sunderland Polytechnic officials after taking in students to her home for 16 years in a row.
Sunderland North Labour Club opened in 1984 in the old Monkwearmouth Workmen’s Club in George Street.
It was Sunderland’s first Labour Club and had more than 600 members when it opened.
Pupils of Hill View Juniors raised more than £3,000 to help Ethiopian famine victims.
Receving the cheque from pupils, Gayle Kirkbride, 7 and Lucy Moran, 8. was Irene Earl from Save the Children.
A goose made itself at home in a garden in Thorney Close in July 1984.
Twenty crews took part in the South Hylton Raft Race and the winners included Monkwearmouth School Youth Club. Cook supervisor Nancy Jackson was sad to leave Bishop Harland Primary School in Red House after working there since it opened 20 years earlier.
Eighty former employees from the furniture trade left Sunderland for their annual outing organised by the North East Furniture Trades Benevolent Association.
They headed for Richmond and the day also included a visit to Ramside Hall and Croft Spa. Tell us about the 1984 news you remember by emailing [email protected]
