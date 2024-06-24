11 superb staff photos from Coles Cranes in Sunderland between 1976 to 1984

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:19 BST

They had great open days and the staff were award winners

Join us for a real blast from the past as we visit Coles Cranes.

The Sunderland business won awards and held great open days.

Maybe we got you on camera in these Echo archive photos from 1976 to 1984.

There are plenty of faces to recognise. Have a look and get in touch to tell us more.

11 views of the people who worked at Coles Cranes. See how many you remember.

1. Workers in the picture

Newly produced machinery went on show in this photocall at the plant in August 1976.

2. All new in 1976

These workers were delighted to show off the company's Queen's Award for International Trade in 1977.

3. A great honour in 1977

The Echo called in to the plant in November 1978. Tell us if you were in the photo.

4. Flashback to 1978

