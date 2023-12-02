11 pictures from The Galleries in Washington over the years, from royalty to Sunderland AFC stars - photo gallery
Here's a look at The Galleries' past
Who's ready for a new arrival in The Galleries.
Retail giant B&M has confirmed it is taking over the former Wilko store, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
It will be with us in 2024 and the news gives us a chance to share these archive Echo scenes from the shopping centre, right back to the day it first opened.
Maybe you were there when Princess Anne paid a visit in 1974.
Or when the Home Secretary was almost run over by trollies in 1983.
