11 pictures from The Galleries in Washington over the years, from royalty to Sunderland AFC stars - photo gallery

Here's a look at The Galleries' past

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 04:34 GMT

Who's ready for a new arrival in The Galleries.

Retail giant B&M has confirmed it is taking over the former Wilko store, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It will be with us in 2024 and the news gives us a chance to share these archive Echo scenes from the shopping centre, right back to the day it first opened.

Maybe you were there when Princess Anne paid a visit in 1974.

Or when the Home Secretary was almost run over by trollies in 1983.

Intrigued? Read on and find out more.

11 views from the shopping centre you know so well.

1. A gallery view from The Galleries

Princess Anne meets the crowds on her arrival at The Galleries in 1974.

2. Lovely to see you

Princess Anne at the opening of The Galleries in July, 1974.

3. A royal day

A view from the top floor in 1979.

4. Carpets and rugs in the 70s

