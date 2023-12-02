Here's a look at The Galleries' past

Who's ready for a new arrival in The Galleries.

It will be with us in 2024 and the news gives us a chance to share these archive Echo scenes from the shopping centre, right back to the day it first opened.

Maybe you were there when Princess Anne paid a visit in 1974.

Or when the Home Secretary was almost run over by trollies in 1983.

Intrigued? Read on and find out more.

A gallery view from The Galleries 11 views from the shopping centre you know so well.

Lovely to see you Princess Anne meets the crowds on her arrival at The Galleries in 1974.

A royal day Princess Anne at the opening of The Galleries in July, 1974.

Carpets and rugs in the 70s A view from the top floor in 1979.