The Galleries. Submitted picture.

Value retail giant B&M has confirmed it is taking over the former Wilko store at The Galleries Shopping Centre in Washington.

The company has agreed a 10-year lease for 65-68, a 26,575sq ft retail space in the heart of the centre, marking a significant boost for the centre after Wilko’s closure in October 2023.

B&M bought up to 51 Wilko shops when the brand collapsed earlier this year. Fit out has already started, with an expected opening date in early 2024.

Simon Eatough, director for landlord and tenant at LCP, part of M Core, which owns and manages the shopping centre, said: “We know Wilko’s closure left a big hole for our shoppers, so we’re thrilled that B&M, a significant national brand, earmarked the Galleries for one of the stores it wanted to take over.

“It’s great news for the local community, who value having a wide range of retailers locally, and with eight tenants signing up this year, including Deichmann and Select, it’s been a great 12 months for The Galleries and we’re excited by other developments in the pipeline.”

The Galleries, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, has seen a significant rise in the number of shoppers this year, with August having a record-breaking summer at 2.1 million. October saw a 16% increase in footfall on the previous year at 1.94 million shoppers.

The Galleries is anchored by Asda and Sainsbury’s and it has welcomed a raft of new tenants since LCP bought the scheme in 2021, including Trespass, Klass and One Beyond. The centre has more than 100 retailers and services over 535,000 sq ft, as well as 2,500 free car parking spaces and a dedicated bus station.