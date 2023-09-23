News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Closure date announced for Sunderland Wilko store

The company's collapse is coming to a close

By Ross Robertson
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's branch of Wilko will be among the last branches to shut.

The chain will shut the doors of its last remaining stores on Sunday, October 8, as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The branch on Fawcett Street is one of those remaining open to the bitter end.

There has been no news yet on the future of the building, though it was announced earlier his month that the Seaham and Peterlee branches would become Pounland stores, with existing Wilko staff given priority for jobs.

Most Popular

The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

Related topics:WilkoSunderland