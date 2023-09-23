Closure date announced for Sunderland Wilko store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's branch of Wilko will be among the last branches to shut.

The chain will shut the doors of its last remaining stores on Sunday, October 8, as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.

The branch on Fawcett Street is one of those remaining open to the bitter end.

The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.