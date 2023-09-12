News you can trust since 1873
Seaham, Peterlee, Jarrow, South Shields and Gateshead Wilko stores set to become Poundland branches, with existing staff given priority for jobs

Existing staff will be given priority for jobs by Poundland

By Ross Robertson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Two branches of Wilko in East Durham are among those set to become Poundland stores, it has been revealed.

Administrators for Wilko have agreed to sell 71 of the collapsed retailer’s shops to Poundland owner Pepco.

The Seaham store in Byron Place and Peterlee store in Castle Dene Shopping Centre are among them, as are the Jarrow, South Shields and Gateshead branches.

The sites will be turned into Poundland shops and former Wilko staff will be given priority for the new jobs created when they open.

No announcement has been made yet on the Sunderland and Washington stores in terms of their closure dates or ultimate fate.

Below is the full list of 71 Wilko stores which are expected to become Poundland shops:

  • Aberdare, Wales
  • Alfreton, Derbyshire
  • Alnwick, Northumberland
  • Altrincham, Greater Manchester
  • Ammanford, Carmarthenshire
  • Ashby, North Lincolnshire
  • Barking, London
  • Bedminster, Somerset
  • Beeston, Nottinghamshire
  • Bicester, Oxfordshire
  • Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire
  • Bletchley, Milton Keynes
  • Bolton, Greater Manchester
  • Brentwood, Essex
  • Brigg, North Lincolnshire
  • Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
  • Chepstow, Wales
  • Coalville, Leicestershire
  • Cramlington, Northumberland
  • Droitwich, Worcestershire
  • Eccles, Greater Manchester
  • Edmonton Green, Greater London
  • Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
  • Ferndown, Dorset
  • Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
  • Grays, Essex
  • Greenock, Inverclyde
  • Grimsby, North Lincolnshire
  • Havant, Hampshire
  • Hayes, Middlesex
  • Headingley, West Yorkshire
  • Hessle Road – Hull, East Yorkshire
  • Hillsborough, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Hitchin, Hertfordshire
  • Jarrow, South Tyneside
  • Killingworth, North Tyneside
  • Kimberley, Nottingham
  • Lee Circle, Leicester, East Midlands
  • Leek, Staffordshire
  • Leigh, Greater Manchester
  • Lichfield, Staffordshire
  • Maidenhead, Berkshire
  • Matlock, Derbyshire
  • Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
  • Nelson, Lancashire
  • Northallerton, North Yorkshire
  • Orton, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
  • Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
  • Peterlee, County Durham
  • Pontefract, West Yorkshire
  • Pontypool, Wales
  • Redhill, Surrey
  • Redruth, Cornwall
  • Ripley, Derbyshire
  • Rugeley, Staffordshire
  • Sale, Greater Manchester
  • Seaham, County Durham
  • Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands
  • Shrewsbury Darwin Centre, Shropshire
  • South Shields, South Tyneside
  • Southport, Lancashire
  • Stafford, Staffordshire
  • Stamford, Lincolnshire
  • Stockport, Greater Manchester
  • Thornaby, North Yorkshire
  • Wellington, Shropshire
  • Wembley, London
  • West Ealing, London
  • Wombwell, South Yorkshire
  • Worcester, Worcestershire
  • Worksop, Nottinghamshire
