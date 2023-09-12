Watch more videos on Shots!

Two branches of Wilko in East Durham are among those set to become Poundland stores, it has been revealed.

Administrators for Wilko have agreed to sell 71 of the collapsed retailer’s shops to Poundland owner Pepco.

The Seaham store in Byron Place and Peterlee store in Castle Dene Shopping Centre are among them, as are the Jarrow, South Shields and Gateshead branches.

The sites will be turned into Poundland shops and former Wilko staff will be given priority for the new jobs created when they open.

No announcement has been made yet on the Sunderland and Washington stores in terms of their closure dates or ultimate fate.

Below is the full list of 71 Wilko stores which are expected to become Poundland shops: