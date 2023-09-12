Seaham and Peterlee Wilko stores announced among next to close
The branches will be gone within ten days
Shoppers in Seaham will be among the next to see Wilko vanish from the high street as the branch was on the latest list of closures announced by administrators at PwC.
The retailer has announced 124 more stores which will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21.
The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.
The Seaham branch,in Byron Place, is among 38 to close on Tuesday, September 19.
The Peterlee branch in the Castle Dene Shopping Centre will close on Thursday, September 21,
Other branches closing in the time period include Jarrow, Gateshead, Byker, Cramlington and Ashington