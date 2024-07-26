The Sunderland 74-year-old who started the day with 400 abs exercises
Ron may have been 74 in 2005 but he was fit as a fiddle.
400 abs exercises every morning
On the day we met him, he was busy doing 400 repetitions of abdominal exercises, just like he did every morning in his garden.
Don was a former Mr Sunderland and he won the title in 1955.
But he certainly made sure his fitness continued by exercising at his home in Thorney Close.
