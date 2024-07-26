Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Was this Sunderland’s fittest pensioner? Ron Dobinson was certainly a contender in the early 2000s.

Ron may have been 74 in 2005 but he was fit as a fiddle.

400 abs exercises every morning

On the day we met him, he was busy doing 400 repetitions of abdominal exercises, just like he did every morning in his garden.

Ron gets to grips with another set of 400 abs exercises. | se

Don was a former Mr Sunderland and he won the title in 1955.

But he certainly made sure his fitness continued by exercising at his home in Thorney Close.

Ron Dobinson who was a great ambassador for fitness in 2005. | se

Get in touch to tell us more

We want to hear from other people who may have a claim to be Sunderland’s fittest pensioner.