Nine memories of Sunderland summer fetes in the 1970s and 1980s

There's nothing more British than a summer fete.

But what would you have in yours if you could go back to your childhood?

We've planned a summer fair from the past with all of this in it.

There’s inflatables from Thorney Close, beat the keeper and the second hand stall at Seaham Hall, and hook a duck at Holy Trinity in 1974.

In 1979, there's hoop-la from Red House and a second hand stall at Cherry Knowle in 1984.

Get in the summer spirit and take a look at our Echo archive photos.

It's a must-have part of the British summer but how many of these fair scenes do you remember?

1. Photos from the fairs

The giant inflatable was a definite winner at the Thorney Close Youth Club summer fete in 1974.

2. Fun at Thorney Close

One of the many stalls at the Seaham Hall garden fete which was held 50 years ago this month.

3. Plenty to see in Seaham

On target at the Seaham Hall garden fete in this great scene from 1974.

4. Get in!

