Nine memories of Sunderland summer fetes in the 1970s and 1980s

But what would you have in yours if you could go back to your childhood?

We've planned a summer fair from the past with all of this in it.

There’s inflatables from Thorney Close, beat the keeper and the second hand stall at Seaham Hall, and hook a duck at Holy Trinity in 1974.

In 1979, there's hoop-la from Red House and a second hand stall at Cherry Knowle in 1984.

Get in the summer spirit and take a look at our Echo archive photos.

1 . Photos from the fairs It's a must-have part of the British summer but how many of these fair scenes do you remember? | se Photo Sales

2 . Fun at Thorney Close The giant inflatable was a definite winner at the Thorney Close Youth Club summer fete in 1974. | se Photo Sales

3 . Plenty to see in Seaham One of the many stalls at the Seaham Hall garden fete which was held 50 years ago this month. | se Photo Sales