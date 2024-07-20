Seven memorable pictures from classic Sunderland pub The East Ender over the years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST

Join us for a Memory Lane trip to an East End favourite in Sunderland.

The East Ender pub on the corner of High Street East gets our attention in photos spanning from 2005 to 2013.

We have memories of the sea angling club and the charity appeal Brothers In Arms which the pub backed in 2009.

Enjoy the Echo archive journey.

Faces and memories from the East Ender pub in Sunderland.

1. Excellent East Ender recollections

Faces and memories from the East Ender pub in Sunderland. | se

Photo Sales
Young members of the East Ender's Sea Angling Club who showed off their new flotation suits 19 years ago.

2. Going fishing in 2005

Young members of the East Ender's Sea Angling Club who showed off their new flotation suits 19 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
This view of the pub was taken by a Sunderland Echo photographer in February 2007.

3. Looking outside

This view of the pub was taken by a Sunderland Echo photographer in February 2007. | se

Photo Sales
Landlord David Pulling organised a charity night to help the Brothers In Arms appeal in August 2009.

4. Supporting a great cause

Landlord David Pulling organised a charity night to help the Brothers In Arms appeal in August 2009. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice