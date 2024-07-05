11 retro pictures from Sunderland's Southwick Road as we look back over 80 years of the busy thoroughfare

Southwick Road is a street with so many memories and here are 11 of them from the Echo archives.

Let’s take you back to the early days of cinema with the Cora picture house as well as the days of the tram.

We’ve got the Lemon Tree, Colliery Tavern, Dray and Horses and Southwick Action Family Centre.

The fashions and businesses may have changed but the memories live on thanks to these Sunderland Echo reminders from the 1930s to 2013.

11 times the Echo paid a visit to Southwick Road. It's an 80-year span of memories.

Work under way on the tram lines at the Southwick Road junction.

The Cora Picture Palace in Southwick Road. It was hugely popular during the Depression, as seats were 2d or 3d – far cheaper then the two shillings charged by The Regal.

Thomas Carthy retired after 51 years in the motoring trade. He was given a great send-off by colleagues at Vehicle and Protection Cleaning Services in 1979.

