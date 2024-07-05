Let’s take you back to the early days of cinema with the Cora picture house as well as the days of the tram.
The fashions and businesses may have changed but the memories live on thanks to these Sunderland Echo reminders from the 1930s to 2013.
1. Seen in Southwick Road
11 times the Echo paid a visit to Southwick Road. It's an 80-year span of memories. | se
2. Retro with roadworks
Work under way on the tram lines at the Southwick Road junction. | se
3. Showing at the Cora
The Cora Picture Palace in Southwick Road.
It was hugely popular during the Depression, as seats were 2d or 3d – far cheaper then the two shillings charged by The Regal. | se
4. Well done Thomas
Thomas Carthy retired after 51 years in the motoring trade.
He was given a great send-off by colleagues at Vehicle and Protection Cleaning Services in 1979. | se
