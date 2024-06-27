Sunderland pre-season: SAFC stars of yesteryear putting in the hard yards on the training pitch

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST

Counting down to a new season with a selection of retro training photos

Can you believe it. It’s not long until another football season kicks off for the Black Cats.

Players are gearing up for pre-season training - just like they did in all of these Echo photos from the past.

Have a look at some familiar faces putting in some hard graft between 2003 and 2013. Can you spot any of your favourites in the round-up?

A gallery of squad photos from Sunderland's pre-season training in the past.

1. Pictured in pre-season

A gallery of squad photos from Sunderland's pre-season training in the past. | se

Photo Sales
It's all uphill in this pre-season scene from the 2003/2004 season.

2. Hill work in 2003

It's all uphill in this pre-season scene from the 2003/2004 season. | se

Photo Sales
The team builds up strength and stamina in the pre-season of 2006.

3. Flashback to 2006

The team builds up strength and stamina in the pre-season of 2006. | se

Photo Sales
The squad gets down to some drills in an Echo photo from 2006.

4. Pre-season in pictures

The squad gets down to some drills in an Echo photo from 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SAFCSunderlandNostalgiaRoy Keane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.