We think we’ve got it nailed with this retro tribute to B&Q’s workers on Wearside.

They show staff doing their bit in the crackdown on crime, getting ready to go to the Winter Olympics and helping schoolchildren to learn about the environment,

And let’s hear it for the B&Q staff who did their bit for the older generation of workers.

Painting a B&Q picture of the past The store's workers made it into the headlines in all of these scenes over the years.

Just champion in April 2003 B&Q environmental champion Graeme Atkinson was happy to help with a spruce-up of the plants at JFK Primary School. Keiron Robinson and Sophie Jordan helped him water the plants.

Keen to learn in 2003 John Laverty from the Washington branch was at Glebe Primary School to help Year 3 pupils learn about the environment 21 years ago.