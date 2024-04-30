Nine brilliant B&Q photos celebrating the store's workers in Sunderland and Washington pictured from 2003 to 2013

A business which champions older workers

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:16 BST

We think we’ve got it nailed with this retro tribute to B&Q’s workers on Wearside.

Here are nine Echo archive photos from Deptford, Washington and Trimdon Street.

They show staff doing their bit in the crackdown on crime, getting ready to go to the Winter Olympics and helping schoolchildren to learn about the environment,

And let’s hear it for the B&Q staff who did their bit for the older generation of workers.

The store's workers made it into the headlines in all of these scenes over the years.

1. Painting a B&Q picture of the past

B&Q environmental champion Graeme Atkinson was happy to help with a spruce-up of the plants at JFK Primary School. Keiron Robinson and Sophie Jordan helped him water the plants.

2. Just champion in April 2003

John Laverty from the Washington branch was at Glebe Primary School to help Year 3 pupils learn about the environment 21 years ago.

3. Keen to learn in 2003

Alan Docchar was still working at the Deptford depot after reaching his retirement age in 2004.

4. Alan's great service

