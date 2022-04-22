Loading...
Time for a celebration but can you spot someone you know?
Nine pictures of Sunderland celebrating St George's Day in years past

We’ve got flags, bunting and plenty of memories as we celebrate St George’s Day with a step back in time.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:09 pm

Let’s toast the day by looking back at scenes from The Lemon Tree, Acorns Nursery, Fingerprints Nursery and Richard Avenue Primary School.

We also have reminders from the Wavendon and Jacksons pub and plenty more besides.

So if you can spot someone you know as they celebrated St George’s Day in years gone by, get in touch and let us know.

1. Raising money in 2010

Staff at the Lemon Tree on Southwick Road marked St George's Day in 2010 by raising money for charity. Were you involved?

Photo: DA

2. Fab times at Fingerprint

Children from the Fingerprint Nursery in Ryhope celebrated St George's Day with a party in 2009. Can you spot someone you know in this photo?

Photo: AB

3. A red hot reminder at the Wavendon

Wavendon landlord George Halliday got right into the spirit of the day in 2009. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: TY

4. Enjoying the day at Acorns Nursery

Face painting was the order of the day at Acorns Nursery in 2007 and here are Mia Pattison, Jack Pearson, Elliott Day and Libby Wilkosz joining in the fun.

Photo: AB

SunderlandRichard Avenue Primary School
