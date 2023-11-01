How a cake and a 17ft boa constrictor marked a Sunderland store's birthday
It's not often you see a 17ft boa at a birthday party
Customers shopping at Joplings in Sunderland were offered a slice of birthday cake - and a birthday surprise they would never forget.
And it was baked specially to celebrate the town centre store’s 175th anniversary in 1979.
Four tiers of tastiness
The four-tier cake as baked by confectioner Bob Pearson from Sunderland and it weighed in at an appropriate 175lb.
It is seen in this photograph being cut by the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Arthur Lumley.
There were a few other surprises in store for customers and they included regular draws where the prizes ranged from a pair of tights to refrigerators and beds.
Prizes ranged from fridges to tights
Other attractions to mark the milestone included competitions, a shoe parade and an exhibition of work by Bob Olley, the well known local artist.
Shoppers may have been even more surprised just days later when another attraction came to Joplings.
They would get to see a 17 foot boa constrictor using its charm to advertise a brand of oriental carpets.
Joplings was a firm favourite for many shoppers but was it your store of choice?
Share your own retail memories of Sunderland's past by emailing [email protected]