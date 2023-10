Gone forever at Vaux, Trimdon Street and the power station

They were all reduced to rubble in Sunderland.

Every one of these chimneys once dominated the Wearside skyline. But no more and here are the Echo archive photos of the day they were razed to the ground.

We've got Vaux in 2007, the power station cooling tower in 1979 and Usworth brickworks in 1972.

Did you watch the demolition at Gilley Law in 1993? We've got that as well.

Have a look.

1 . Retro and razed to the ground It's a sight to behold as they disappear from the skyline.

2 . Down at the Quay in 1939 On its way down at Ayres Quay in September 1939.

3 . A perfect project It took two hours to cut away half the base of this 187 ft high chimney at the Coburn works of George Cohen & Co iron engineers. It then fell in a perfect line in 1952.

4 . End of an era at Newall's Newall's old chimney at Washington Station, built in 1890, on its way down in 1971.