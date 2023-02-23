Sunderland bombings in 1943: Wearside's courage as bombs landed on Roker Park, Sunderland Station and hundreds of houses
Life on Wearside was very different 80 years ago. Every day brought new danger.
The year of 1943 will forever remain one of the darkest in Sunderland’s history.
Some of the town's most famous landmarks were hit by the Luftwaffe.
St Thomas Church – the site which later became Joplings – was hit. So was the north end of Sunderland Central Railway Station.
The roof over the main entrance was ablaze, four lift shafts were badly damaged, and much damage was caused in the parcels and left luggage offices.
Elsewhere in town, a bomb left a crater on the pitch at Roker Park. Another hit a stand and a police officer was killed as he patrolled the grounds.
Resilient Sunderland stood firm
But the town remained resilient and Sunderland Echo photographers captured this remarkable footage of it all.
While workmen cleared up the debris, life went on.
During it all, the town hosted a visit by Royalty as we welcomed King George and Queen Elizabeth. They stood with locals on a bomb site at St Thomas Church and chatted with members of the Civil Nursing Reserve.
270 people died and 800 were injured
The Princess Elizabeth, later to become our Queen, launched a new ship at Doxfords in July that year. It was used in the Battle of the Atlantic.
But these were tough times which changed the face of Wearside forever.
More than 270 people died, 800 were injured and 90 per cent of Sunderland buildings were damaged.
Is there another era in Sunderland history you would like to tell us about.
