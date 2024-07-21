The Sunderland 12-year-old who was performing at concerts after just seven guitar lessons

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Jul 2024, 05:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Now that’s how to start out in style in the music world.

Sunderland youngster Alex Smith, 12, was given a guitar from this parents with the promise that he would get a greater one if he learned to play properly.

After only seven lessons and lots of practice, he was given a better guitar - to entertain old people in the Sunderland area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Playing at concert parties

Alex made enough progress to join the Busy Bees junior section of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals in Sunderland to play at concert parties for old people.

se

“I felt nervous the first time, but it wasn’t so bad after that, ” he said.

He wanted the school holidays to end

Alex, a pupil at Thornhill School, increased his repertoire by either buying the sheet music or working out the chords himself.

He so much enjoyed playing to the old people that he was looking forward to the end of the school holidays when the concert party season started again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Life on Wearside in 1970

To give you more of a flavour of Wearside life that year, all of this happened;

Monkwearmouth Station was being considered for an avant-garde arts centre or museum in 1970.

Monkwearmouth Station where there were plans for an arts centre in 1970.Monkwearmouth Station where there were plans for an arts centre in 1970.
Monkwearmouth Station where there were plans for an arts centre in 1970. | se

A dog catcher was being considered for Sunderland to cope with increasing numbers of strays - and five new kennels to house them were also being planned.

A swimming pool and an all-weather ski slope was being proposed at Seaburn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Seaburn fairground in bygone times.Seaburn fairground in bygone times.
Seaburn fairground in bygone times. | se

Brand new in Pennywell

The first factory to be occupied on the 44-acre Pennywell industrial estate was taken by Alto Engineering Ltd, doing metal fabrication and machining work.

The company hopes to be in production by September and when full production is achieved there should be jobs for 25 people mostly factory men.

What are your memories of Sunderland in the summer of 1970?

Share them with us by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice