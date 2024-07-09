Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of Sunderland’s Town Hall got a new use - at least the stonework.

Back in 1971, repairs were under way at Bishopwearmouth Church.

The clock tower was covered in scaffolding and it was stonework from the old Sunderland Town Hall which was used.

Work under way on the clock tower in 1971. | se

Sunderland builder stepped in to help

It was given to the renovation project by Irving Smith, the Sunderland builder and owner of Silksworth Hall.

Among the renovations being considered by Sunderland Corporation, which was responsible for the maintenance of the clock, was the possible installation of chimes.

Last ever procession of trams

Sunderland's old Town Hall opened in 1890, and played host to royalty.

A close-up on the work which included stones from the old Town Hall. | se

It was the starting point for the last ever procession of trams in Sunderland in 1951 and by 1971, it faced its last days when the bulldozers moved in. But at least some of the stonework was given a new use.