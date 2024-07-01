Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take an old clock, a musical maestro and a bit of history about Sunderland.

The end result was a wonderful piece of classic music with a Mackem theme.

Dennis Taylor was the man who created it. The talented composer came up with the Wearside Suite and it included the notes which were chimed by the clock in The Bridges.

His inspiration was the Town Hall Clock

Dennis Taylor who was pictured playing an excerpt from The Wearside Suite in The Bridges in 1997. | se

It happened back in 1997 and Dennis was struck by the notes which came from the clock which had originally come from Sunderland Town Hall.

To give you some more reminders of Sunderland in 1997, here are some other stories which made the headlines.

End of a football era - and the start of a new one

Taking in the memories. One fan pictured at Roker Park as the famous old ground held its last match. | se

That same year, fans flocked to the Stadium of Light where Niall Quinn scored the first ever goal.

Special celebrations for Niall Quinn after scoring the first goal at the Stadium of Light. | se

Children from four Sunderland primary schools used copies of the Sunderland Echo to create an exhibition of paper sculptures.

Frank Bruno was a big hit

Philip Green, Marc Foste, Sarah Cowie and Lois Wilson with the sculpted living room. | se

The banner for Wearmouth Colliery was handed over by NUM officials to the Stadium of Light.

The Lodge banner for Wearmouth Colliery which was handed to the Stadium of Light in 1997. | se

And boxing champion Frank Bruno was a hit when he made an appearance at the Monster Truck Show. Here he is flexing his muscles for Margaret Richardson.