Nine basketball memories from Sunderland school teams between 1974 and 2008

By Chris Cordner

Published 12th Jul 2024, 05:36 BST

Retro at Red House and thrilling reminders from Thornhill.

We have it all in this look back at basketball scenes from Sunderland’s past. It’s a class line-up of photos from 1974 to 2008 taking in Farringdon School, Usworth, John F Kennedy, Boldon and more.

We’re passing it over to you to take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

There's plenty of on-court scenes to enjoy here. Have a look and then share your own memories.

1. A gallery of great photos

There's plenty of on-court scenes to enjoy here. Have a look and then share your own memories. | se

It's 50 years since this Hylton Red House School basketball team had their photo taken.

2. Harking back to Hylton Red House

It's 50 years since this Hylton Red House School basketball team had their photo taken. | se

The Red House School basketball team in the gym in 1984.

3. Retro at Red House

The Red House School basketball team in the gym in 1984. | se

The Year 7 team at Farringdon School won their league in 2004. Tell us how many faces you recognise.

4. On the ball at Farringdon

The Year 7 team at Farringdon School won their league in 2004. Tell us how many faces you recognise. | se

