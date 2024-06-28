Nine dancing scenes from Sunderland to help mark National Disco Day

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jun 2024, 12:20 BST

Show off your best retro moves as we celebrate National Disco Day.

Yes it really is a thing and the day itself arrives on July 2.

Cue the glitterballs, spotlights, and dance moves as we pay homage to the day with these Sunderland dance scenes.

We’ve got moves from English Martyrs, fantastic times in Farringdon and big nights in Bentleys.

You dancing? We’re asking - for you to have a look at these Echo archive scenes.

Boogie back in time with us for a set of disco dancing memories.

1. Glowing on the dance floor

Boogie back in time with us for a set of disco dancing memories.

Remembering the Castle View Halloween disco from 1979. It was frighteningly good.

2. Scary at Castle View

Remembering the Castle View Halloween disco from 1979. It was frighteningly good.

The third annual Witherwack Youth Club disco dancing competition went down a storm in 1988.

3. Dancing back to 1988

The third annual Witherwack Youth Club disco dancing competition went down a storm in 1988.

Teenagers danced the night away at Bentley's Nightclub in 1986.

4. Back to Bentleys

Teenagers danced the night away at Bentley's Nightclub in 1986.

