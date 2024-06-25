Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The end of an industrial Wearside era was reached when this giant structure came crashing to the ground.

More than 50 years of history disappeared when the demolition of the Usworth Brickworks chimney went ahead.

It happened in June 1972 and the 150ft chimney was expertly demolished by Seaham firm William Gallagher and Son.

Crowds gather on a nearby hill to watch the demolition of the landmark. | se

The last part of the business to go

It was the last remaining part of Usworth Brickworks to go and the site was designated for new use.

At first, it was going to be a children’s play area but eventually, it would become four acres of industrial development.

The chimney begins to topple over, bringing an end to 50 years of Usworth memories. | se

Built in the 1920s

The chimney was built in the 1920's and we are sure people from the Washington area will remember it. Take a look at these Echo archive photos of its last days.