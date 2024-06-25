The day the Usworth brickwork factory came down in 1972
More than 50 years of history disappeared when the demolition of the Usworth Brickworks chimney went ahead.
It happened in June 1972 and the 150ft chimney was expertly demolished by Seaham firm William Gallagher and Son.
The last part of the business to go
It was the last remaining part of Usworth Brickworks to go and the site was designated for new use.
At first, it was going to be a children’s play area but eventually, it would become four acres of industrial development.
Built in the 1920s
The chimney was built in the 1920's and we are sure people from the Washington area will remember it. Take a look at these Echo archive photos of its last days.
