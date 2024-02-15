News you can trust since 1873
Seven soggy pictures of jazz bands in and around Sunderland, featuring rainy days and kazoos

Blackfell, Town End Farm, Washington in the picture

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT

Well done to all these youngsters for battling the conditions while they competed.

It wasn't always sunny when Wearside's jazz bands went on the march in the 1970s.

But the Echo still made sure it was there to get Town End Farm, Blackfell, Washington and Easington on camera.

Here's our windswept tribute from 1972 to 1979.

These jazz bands turned out in all sorts of weather. Tell us if you recognise these people.

1. Fun on the foulest of days

These jazz bands turned out in all sorts of weather. Tell us if you recognise these people.

Washington Greys juvenile jazz band braving torrential rain in 1972.

2. A big turnout

Members of Washington Greys juvenile jazz band battled through the rain to lead a march through Washington in 1972. They raised money for the local miners fund to help the old, the sick and the needy.

3. On the march in Washington

Drummers in action in this photo from March 1974.

4. Downpours on the way

