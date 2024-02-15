Well done to all these youngsters for battling the conditions while they competed.
It wasn't always sunny when Wearside's jazz bands went on the march in the 1970s.
Here's our windswept tribute from 1972 to 1979.
1. Fun on the foulest of days
These jazz bands turned out in all sorts of weather.
2. A big turnout
Washington Greys juvenile jazz band braving torrential rain in 1972.
3. On the march in Washington
Members of Washington Greys juvenile jazz band battled through the rain to lead a march through Washington in 1972.
They raised money for the local miners fund to help the old, the sick and the needy.
4. Downpours on the way
Drummers in action in this photo from March 1974.