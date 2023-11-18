Remembering when you rehearsed your lines for the Nativity

Maybe you played Mary or Joseph. Perhaps a Wise Man or a shepherd.

Whatever your role was all those years ago, rehearsals for the school Nativity will be well under way in schools across Sunderland now.

These children were doing that 50 years ago.

Here are some Nativity scenes from 1973 and 1974 in Silksworth, Fulwell, Redby, Blackfell and Gorse Road.

Re-live those moments once more.

1 . Retro in rehearsals Perfect performances from all of these children 50 years ago. See if they bring back Nativity memories for you.

2 . St Leonard's RC on stage St Leonard's R C School, Silksworth, ready for their show in 1973.

3 . Retro at Redby Redby Infants School. Here's a rehearsal scene from the Nativity play in 1973.

4 . So angelic at Roker Methodists Roker Methodist Church playgroup in full flow as they rehearse for their 1973 Nativity.