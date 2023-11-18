Nine scenes from Nativity play rehearsals in Sunderland in the 1970s, including Silksworth, Fulwell, Redby, Blackfell and Gorse Road schools
Remembering when you rehearsed your lines for the Nativity
Maybe you played Mary or Joseph. Perhaps a Wise Man or a shepherd.
Whatever your role was all those years ago, rehearsals for the school Nativity will be well under way in schools across Sunderland now.
These children were doing that 50 years ago.
Here are some Nativity scenes from 1973 and 1974 in Silksworth, Fulwell, Redby, Blackfell and Gorse Road.
Re-live those moments once more.
1 / 3