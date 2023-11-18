News you can trust since 1873
Nine scenes from Nativity play rehearsals in Sunderland in the 1970s, including Silksworth, Fulwell, Redby, Blackfell and Gorse Road schools

Remembering when you rehearsed your lines for the Nativity

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Nov 2023, 19:14 GMT

Maybe you played Mary or Joseph. Perhaps a Wise Man or a shepherd.

Whatever your role was all those years ago, rehearsals for the school Nativity will be well under way in schools across Sunderland now.

These children were doing that 50 years ago.

Here are some Nativity scenes from 1973 and 1974 in Silksworth, Fulwell, Redby, Blackfell and Gorse Road.

Re-live those moments once more.

Perfect performances from all of these children 50 years ago. See if they bring back Nativity memories for you.

1. Retro in rehearsals

St Leonard's R C School, Silksworth, ready for their show in 1973.

2. St Leonard's RC on stage

Redby Infants School. Here's a rehearsal scene from the Nativity play in 1973.

3. Retro at Redby

Roker Methodist Church playgroup in full flow as they rehearse for their 1973 Nativity.

4. So angelic at Roker Methodists

