Great times in the office as we celebrate Have Fun At Work Day

Let's have some fun with a collection of comedy scenes in the workplace.
It's the ideal time of year to do it with National Have Fun At Work Day on the way on January 26.
1. Fun in photos
Now that's what you call a fun time at work.
Tell us if you spot someone you know.
2. Tie-tastic in 2004
Staff from Washington Hospital wore fancy ties for charity in this photo from 2004.
Here are Lynn Heron, Hilary Tuddenham, Elspeth Pimlott, Eileen Cathrae and Christine Burdis.
3. Fancy that - it's 2005
Jean Ratcliff, Paula Clarke, Audrey Hughes and Kris Gair got dressed up at Ashbourne Lodge for Comic Relief 19 years ago.
4. Brilliant Bob - or should that be Sean
Sean Davison dressed as Bob The Builder and took custard pies in the face for charity at Pallion's Springboard Nursery in 2007.