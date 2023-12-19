Nine Sunderland school Christmas play scenes over the years, featuring angels, ghosts, and Santas
Look at these fabulous home-made outfits
Let's deck the halls with memories of these great Sunderland school scenes.
We found 9 enchanting photos of Wearside children putting on their Christmas performance.
There's a super array of home-made costumes. And look at the characters.
We've got a ghost in A Christmas Carol at Shiney Row Comprehensive in 1979 and a top-hatted narrator at Woodlea Junior School in the same year.
It's a Christmas cracker of a gallery. Have a look.
