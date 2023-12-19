News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland school Christmas play scenes over the years, featuring angels, ghosts, and Santas

Look at these fabulous home-made outfits

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:20 GMT

Let's deck the halls with memories of these great Sunderland school scenes.

We found 9 enchanting photos of Wearside children putting on their Christmas performance.

There's a super array of home-made costumes. And look at the characters.

We've got a ghost in A Christmas Carol at Shiney Row Comprehensive in 1979 and a top-hatted narrator at Woodlea Junior School in the same year.

It's a Christmas cracker of a gallery. Have a look.

1. Jingling back in time

2. It's off to 1973 we go

3. Glittering at Gateway Nursery

4. Great costumes in Silksworth

