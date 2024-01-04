Johnny Deptford, Fulwell Metal Jacket and other film-based Sunderland puns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The huge significance of the proposals has done little to stem the juvenile puns.

Echo readers have responded in their droves after Wearside residents were asked to give their views on the plans for a major film studio development on the banks of the River Wear.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website now offers Wearsiders the chance to comment on the application. However, many comments have already been put to the Echo's Facebook page; although some contributors did not seem to treat the matter with the utmost seriousness.

Sunderland never lets you down and John Hunter said : "Some great films to be made The Sound of Southwick, The Bunny Hill Mob..."

Colin MacDonald added: "Starring Harrison Ford Estate, Emma Thompson Park and Robert Redhouse."

Leslie Tokes helpfully pointed our: "You missed Robert Downhill Jr."

Echo journalists were alarmed that their readers had surpassed them forSunderland-related film puns, and responded by compiling the following pair of top 10s.

Here are our 10 film stars and 10 movies. Please feel free to contribute anything you have which might be even more rubbish. Good luck though.

You could win a prize, but it's highly unlikely.

Anyway, here they are, in no particular order:

Stars

Johnny Deptford

Jeff The Bridges

Audrey Seaburn

Reese Witherwack

Cate Blandford Street

Clint Easington

Farrah Fawcett Street

Bradley Cooper Rose

Ryhope O'Neal

Films

The Penshaw-shank Redemption

High Plains Farm Drifter

Night at the Museum Vaults

The Cruel Sea Road

Thorney Close Encounters

Hill View to a Kill

Rainton Man

Fulwell Metal Jacket

The Sunderland Empire Strikes Back

Carley Hills Cop