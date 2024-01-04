Johnny Deptford, Fulwell Metal Jacket and other film-based Sunderland puns
Feel free to add your own
Echo readers have responded in their droves after Wearside residents were asked to give their views on the plans for a major film studio development on the banks of the River Wear.
Sunderland City Council's planning portal website now offers Wearsiders the chance to comment on the application. However, many comments have already been put to the Echo's Facebook page; although some contributors did not seem to treat the matter with the utmost seriousness.
Sunderland never lets you down and John Hunter said : "Some great films to be made The Sound of Southwick, The Bunny Hill Mob..."
Colin MacDonald added: "Starring Harrison Ford Estate, Emma Thompson Park and Robert Redhouse."
Leslie Tokes helpfully pointed our: "You missed Robert Downhill Jr."
Echo journalists were alarmed that their readers had surpassed them forSunderland-related film puns, and responded by compiling the following pair of top 10s.
Here are our 10 film stars and 10 movies. Please feel free to contribute anything you have which might be even more rubbish. Good luck though.
You could win a prize, but it's highly unlikely.
Anyway, here they are, in no particular order:
Stars
Johnny Deptford
Jeff The Bridges
Audrey Seaburn
Reese Witherwack
Cate Blandford Street
Clint Easington
Katharine Heppie's
Farrah Fawcett Street
Bradley Cooper Rose
Ryhope O'Neal
Films
The Penshaw-shank Redemption
High Plains Farm Drifter
Night at the Museum Vaults
The Cruel Sea Road
Thorney Close Encounters
Hill View to a Kill
Rainton Man
Fulwell Metal Jacket
The Sunderland Empire Strikes Back
Carley Hills Cop
Bubbling under were: The Witches of Southwick, Shaun the Sheepfolds, Von Ryhope's Express, Flash Horden, Easington Rider, Marley Pots & Me, Whitburn & I, M*A*S*H-brooke and Claxheugh Rock Hudson.