The Museum Vaults on Silksworth Row and the flat above are settings for scenes in a short film called Where It Ends. One of its stars is former Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick.

It was written by its star Jack Robertson who plays Jack, an actor desperate for work who has to play a pantomime tour of the North East with his stage partner Lauren, played by Lauren Pattison.

The big catch is that the shows are off-season and must be performed in dementia homes where, to say the least, audiences are tough.

The Museum Vaults is becoming something of a little Hollywood.

The Museum Vaults, opened in 1871, was filled with about 40 cast and crew during filming earlier this year. A karaoke scene was shot there; something which never happens in the pub in real life. The setting for the home was Langham Tower on Mowbray Road.

Production Company Tiger Aspect is behind the project. Their credits include The Vicar of Dibley, Benidorm and the film Billy Elliot. Where It Ends is in a series of 10 short comedy dramas.

It was chosen by Tiger Aspect on the back of another short film called Checked Mates, set around a chess game and also shot in the pub. It was produced by students at the University of Sunderland.

Former Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick is one of the stars of Where It Ends. Getty Images.

Sara Wilson, licensee of the Museum Vaults, just left the Where it Ends production team to it.

She said: “The students came and did Checked Mates. That meant that when the people from Tiger Aspect were looking for a location the guy who wrote it, Mark Kenny, put us forward because he’d been involved.

“We were thrilled to be chosen as the location. They were very nice people. We’ll be very interested in being chosen again when Sunderland has its new film studios.”

Langham Tower is another location in the film.

In March the Museum Vaults was one of three Sunderland pubs named as being among the ‘best bars in Europe’ after a survey.