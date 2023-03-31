The three “proper pubs” in question are the Museum Vaults, The Dun Cow and the Ship Isis. All are listed by the European Bar Guide, which aims “to share with you the greatest pubs and bars in Europe.”

Pubs qualify for entry to the guide after officials have verified venues in person and the bars have been recommended by public feedback.

Criteria the guide uses include quality and choice of drinks, style and decor, character, atmosphere, amenities and value for money. The three Wearside entrants scored heavily on all fronts.

The 150 year-old Museum Vaults scored 8.1 out of 10.

The trio all sit within a quarter of a mile of each other.

The trio all sit within a quarter of a mile of each other. The Museum Vaults on Silksworth Row, previously the Museum and Curiosity Vaults, has been around since 1873 and run by the Wilson family since 1978.

The Grade II-listed Ship Isis, also on Silksworth Row, was taken over by its current owners in 2019 but dates back to 1885. Among its claims to fame is that it was once frequented by Kylie Minogue.

The Dun Cow is also Grade II-listed and has been rejuvenated since it was taken over by Pub Culture in 2014. It is renowned for its beautiful bar fittings. Famous patrons have included Laurel and Hardy, Rudolf Nureyev and Howard Keel, who wanted to buy the fittings.

As well as placing the Dun Cow among the "Best Bars in Europe", it also came out top in Sunderland.

All three pubs sell a variety of cask ales, which was an important factor in making the exclusive list.

Sara Wilson, licensee of the Museum Vaults, a free house, told the Echo: “We’re over the moon to be recognised by the European Bar Guide.

"We’re a traditional pub with everything a discerning customer could like and it’s an honour to be included.

The Ship Isis was also named as among the best bars in Europe. Picture by Stu Norton.

“A big thank you to our loyal customers. Some of them have been coming here for decades. The key to any good pub is the atmosphere; and the atmosphere is created by them.”