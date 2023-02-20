The Sunderland & South Tyneside Branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has announced its branch winners in their pub, cider pub and club of the year categories.

Branch members were asked to pick their top three pubs in the area from 22 venues are listed in the 2023 Good Beer Guide.

Sunderland’s highest placed pub is Fitzgerald’s in Green Terrace, which finished third overall. The Dun Cow in High Street West is fourth, with the Ship Isis, Harbour View, Blues micropub, Courtyard, Ivy House, Lighthouse micropub and the Avenue all making the top 12.

Matty Downs, top left, manager of Fitzgerald's and three other venues which were honoured.

For the club competition members chose from a shortlist of clubs known to sell cask conditioned or real ales.

Club of the year is Mid Boldon Club, Front Street, East Boldon. A change in policy allowing women to enter saw the club progressing to winning the regional round of the competition for the first time. Ashbrooke Sports Club was runner up with Ryhope Catholic Club third.

The Sunderland Cider Pub of the Year is the Avenue in Roker. The pub has taken the honour on more than one occasion. In 2019 it won the regional stage of the competition.

CAMRA defines cider as being “made from whole pressed fruit, not concentrates”.

Fitzgerald's manager Matty Downs with customer Richard Allison. 'Fitzy's' is the best pub in Sunderland according to CAMRA. Picture by Michael Gant.

Fitzgerald’s recently celebrated 30 continuous years in the Good Beer Guide. The popular pub has also won the branch competition more than once, as well as the regional stage.

Matty Downs, who has been manager of Fitzgerald’s since 2015, said: “It’s great to be recognised by CAMRA again. We take great pride in the quality of the cask ales we serve here and our customers appreciate that.

“We’ve been serving beers of this standard for over 30 years now. It’s also great to see other pubs nearby making the list too.

Ashbrooke Sports Club was runner-up in the Club of the Year category.

“But it’s not just the beers, it’s also the atmosphere. We have the customers and staff to thank for that.”

CAMRA campaigns for pubs and clubs across the UK and says they bring social and wellbeing benefits.