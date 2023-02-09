Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Ashbrooke Sports Club which proposes a range of “accessibility works” across the site.

This includes new ramped access into the facilities, new external decking with ramped access and a proposed lift access.

In addition, the plans propose a two-storey building extension to create welfare facilities, with an aim of “reducing travel for building users with disabilities”.

The proposed welfare block would infill the area between the existing function room and stairwell, as well as housing toilet facilities.

As part of the plans, a viewing platform area would be extended as well as internal alterations across buildings on site, with the wider project aiming to “serve the needs of people with disabilities visiting the grounds”.

Plans have been submitted by Ashbrooke Sports Club along with a number of supporting documents and a design and access statement.

The design and access statement outlines the changing face of the centre. It reads: “The existing sports club has been extended and modernised throughout the years.

“Hence the existing materials are a combination of traditional and modern materials.

“The proposals take this into consideration and aim to tie into the existing building whilst improving the access and usability of the sport club moving forwards.”

As the proposed works fall within Ashbrooke Conservation Area, a heritage assessment has also been submitted to council officials.

The heritage assessment adds: “The proposed materials tie into the existing structure and do not introduce any new materials.

“The proposed works overlook the cricket grounds and will not be visible from any nearby listed buildings.

“There will be no negative impact to the conservation area for Ashbrooke.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website states a decision is expected by the end of March, 2023.