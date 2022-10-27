Toasting Sunderland's Fitzgerald’s as pub makes the Good Beer Guide for the 30th year running - this is what makes it so good
Glasses have been raised in a Sunderland ‘drinking institution’ after it made CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for the 30th consecutive year.
City centre bar Fitzgerald’s in Green Terrace has a well-earned reputation for the quality and variety of its real ales, with welcoming staff and an atmosphere to match.
CAMRA officials say the three decades “Fitzy’s” has spent in the guide is unrivalled in the Sunderland and South Tyneside area. A total of 16 pubs across the city have made the guide.
The guide, “the beer drinker’s bible”, is revised annually and has published its 50th edition. The book recommends the best pubs from around the UK and “inclusion is dependent on merit, not payment”.
The 2023 publication has a foreword from the King, although he was plain Prince Charles when he wrote it.
Fitzgerald’s has been around since 1992, but had previously been a much smaller venue, Greensleeves. It appeared in the 1994 Good Beer Guide and had been made every edition since.
Chair of CAMRA’s Sunderland and South Tyneside branch, Ian Monteith-Preston, handed over a special certificate during a ceremony in the pub.
He said: “It’s the 50th edition, so it’s quite a milestone for CAMRA. Fitzy’s has now been included for 30 consecutive years, which is a standout achievement and way ahead of any other pubs in the area, although a couple coming up to 20 years. In our area we normally get 22 entries.
“It’s the fine cask ale they’ve always served. They’ve always had a nice variety of cask ales as well as keeping it in tip-top condition. The cellar has always been excellent."
Manager of Fitzgerald’s, Matty Downs said: “It’s a great honour. The last seven years has been me; but Matt Alldis and Tim Knight were managers before me over the 30 years.
“It’s a good achievement. It’s not easy to stay in it for this many years, but we keep the beer in the best possible condition and a wide range. As long as people keep coming, we’ll keep selling.”
Other city pubs in the 2023 guide include The Museum Vaults, Dun Cow, Chaplin’s, Avenue, Ship Isis, Chesters, Guide Post, Steps, Courtyard (Arts Centre Washington), Ivy House, Harbour View, Lighthouse and Washington Arms.
South Tyneside’s representation includes the Black Horse in West Boldon and Blue’s in Whitburn.