City centre bar Fitzgerald’s in Green Terrace has a well-earned reputation for the quality and variety of its real ales, with welcoming staff and an atmosphere to match.

The guide, “the beer drinker’s bible”, is revised annually and has published its 50th edition. The book recommends the best pubs from around the UK and “inclusion is dependent on merit, not payment”.

Fitzgerald's manager Matty Downs serves up a great pint of beer to customer Richard Allison. Picture by Michael Gant.

The 2023 publication has a foreword from the King, although he was plain Prince Charles when he wrote it.

Fitzgerald’s has been around since 1992, but had previously been a much smaller venue, Greensleeves. It appeared in the 1994 Good Beer Guide and had been made every edition since.

Chair of CAMRA’s Sunderland and South Tyneside branch, Ian Monteith-Preston, handed over a special certificate during a ceremony in the pub.

He said: “It’s the 50th edition, so it’s quite a milestone for CAMRA. Fitzy’s has now been included for 30 consecutive years, which is a standout achievement and way ahead of any other pubs in the area, although a couple coming up to 20 years. In our area we normally get 22 entries.

Matty Downs has managed Fitzgerald's for seven years and worked there for 22. Picture by Michael Gant.

“It’s the fine cask ale they’ve always served. They’ve always had a nice variety of cask ales as well as keeping it in tip-top condition. The cellar has always been excellent."

Manager of Fitzgerald’s, Matty Downs said: “It’s a great honour. The last seven years has been me; but Matt Alldis and Tim Knight were managers before me over the 30 years.

“It’s a good achievement. It’s not easy to stay in it for this many years, but we keep the beer in the best possible condition and a wide range. As long as people keep coming, we’ll keep selling.”

Fitzgerald's manager Matty Downs receives a certificate honouring the pub's 30 years in the Good Beer Guide from Ian Monteith-Preston, chairman of CAMRA's Sunderland and South Tyneside branch. Picture by Michael Gant.

Other city pubs in the 2023 guide include The Museum Vaults, Dun Cow, Chaplin’s, Avenue, Ship Isis, Chesters, Guide Post, Steps, Courtyard (Arts Centre Washington), Ivy House, Harbour View, Lighthouse and Washington Arms.