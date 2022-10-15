The award, which is decided by a vote among CAMRA members, was handed over by the organisation’s North East regional director Hubert Gieschen in a ceremony at the club.

The venue has previously been named as Sunderland and South Tyneside Club of the Year, but this is a bigger honour.

Voters consider quality of the real ale, promotion and product knowledge, cleanliness, service and welcome, style, décor and furnishing, community focus, atmosphere and sympathy with CAMRA’s aims.

CAMRA’s North East regional director Hubert Gieschen, left, presents the award to Steve Drummond of the Mid Boldon Club.

The club, founded in 1912, keeps four continually changing cask ales for varied tastes. Supplying brewers include Maxim, Darwin and Rivet Catcher.

Steve Drummond has been a director of the club for 25 years. He is also treasurer of the Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of CAMRA, where he has been involved for 20 years.

He said: “The club keeps a good range of real ales and always in excellent condition. We keep our prices very competitive; on average £2.80 a pint for cask ales.

“We’ve had a long tradition of keeping cask ales, but we only entered the competition for the first time this year. To be honest I’m surprised as to how well we’ve done.

From left: Rhonda Hellens, Steve Drummon and Paul Hanney of Mid Boldon Club - CAMRA's North East Club of the Year 2022.

“It’s great to have some sort of recognition from outside our club membership, for being a club that keeps great cask ales and at a good price and tries to be inclusive for everybody who wants to come.

“We now find that people are travelling here. We’re 10 minutes walk from East Boldon Metro."

The Mid is now one of 16 regional winners, one of which will be named National Club of the Year in January.

The Mid Boldon Club on Front Street, East Boldon is CAMRA's North East Club of the Year 2022.

Phil Gregg, national coordinator for the Club of the Year competition said: “The fact that we’re still seeing such shining examples of club excellence despite these challenges is incredible, and a real testament to these winners.