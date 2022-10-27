The 21 real ale pubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside named in the 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale today, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs.

It highlights venues selected by its members ‘as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too’.

Here are 21 of the Sunderland and South Tyneside venues that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.

To purchase a copy of the Good Beer Guide 2023, visit https://shop.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2023/

1. Avenue, Zetland Street, Roker Avenue serves 'up to six varying real ales on handpull, both local and national, and several real ciders' Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The Black Horse, Rectory Bank, West Boldon The guide notes 'The two handpulls normally serve a guest ale alongside the regular one' Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Blues Micro Pub, Percy Terrace, Whitburn The guide says Blues 'offers four cask ale handpulls and four real ciders' and there is 'a free cheeseboard every Sunday' Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Cask Lounge, Charlotte Street, South Shields, The guide says this is South Shields’ first micropub and 'five handpulls dispense regular changing ales' Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales