Life-saving bleed kits installed in memory of Connor Brown in bid to make Sunderland city centre safer

Chaplin’s in Stockton Road and The Point in Holmeside are the first locations for bleed control kits, which are aimed specifically at reducing blood loss before the arrival of emergency services.

The kits have been brought to the city by The Connor Brown Trust, working in conjunction with Cllr Lyall Reed of St Michael’s ward, which is doing vital work in the community in memory of Connor.

The 18-year-old had been enjoying a night out in the city centre in February 2019 when his life was tragically cut short by a knife attack.

Connor Brown's parents Simon and Tanya Brown with the new Bleed Kit at Chaplins pub with Coun Lyall Reed and pub owner Andy Golding.

In cases like his, the bleed kits can make the difference between life and death, giving the victims a vital few more moments before professional medical assistance arrives.

As well as in cases of knife crime, the kits are also a life-saving tool in other incidents in the city centre, such as falls and road traffic accidents.

With the first of four kits now installed, The Connor Brown Trust is aiming to raise funding for 40 kits in total which will be installed at pubs in and around Sunderland.

Connor’s mum, Tanya, said: “The bleed kits were launched by the The Daniel Baird Foundation in 2017 who, similar to Connor, had just been on a night out when he was killed.

Emergency services will talk people through how to use the kits

"In Connor’s case, he would have needed three or four of these kits – but those few minutes can be the difference between life and death.”

She added: “We want people to be aware of these kits and how easy they are to use. We don’t want people to feel frightened, they can only do their best, but they can make a difference.”

The Bleed Kits will be linked to the Ambulance Service and, in the event of being needed, they will direct the caller to the nearest mobile kit or fixed unit and give them the combination code to unlock the unit. The items inside the kits are designed for catastrophic bleeding and the caller will be guided on how to use the equipment.

Cllr Reed had many mutual friends with the popular boxer, who attended Farringdon Academy.

Much-missed Connor Brown died while enjoying a night out in Sunderland in 2019

"I remember waking up to the news of Connor’s death and it really knocks your confidence when you grew up going out in the city centre,” he said.

"When I was elected, one of the main things I wanted to address was to improve safety in the city centre and working with The Connor Brown Trust was a natural progression.”

Around £1,500 was secured through the Community Chest fund, with further funds raised through a Crowdfunding campaign to ensure kits are readily available throughout the city centre.

Andy Golding, MD of L and D leisure, which operates Chaplin’s and The Point, said: “The more we can do to make the city centre look and feel safer by working together, the better.”

Connor Brown's parents Simon and Tanya Brown are carrying out vital work in the community in memory of their son

He added: "Sunderland doesn’t have as many incidents of knife crime as other cities, but in my 20 years of working in the pub industry I can think of at least 10 incidents where these kits would have made a difference.”

:: The Connor Brown Trust needs another £9,000 to pay for 40 kits for Sunderland. You can donate to the Crowdfunding page at www.spacehive.com/cbt-bleed-kits