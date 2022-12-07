2. The simply beautiful Dun Cow

The fabled bar fittings in the Dun Cow are as magnificent as ever. Hollywood star Howard Keel tried to buy them in the 1970s. I worked there in my late teens and early 20s when the clientele was very different to now. A daunting and surreal experience for a young chap; but never dull. Daily features back then included a 270-minute happy “hour”, pensioners almost (but never quite) coming to blows during arguments over virtually nothing, stolen meat and an elderly lady who drank Guinness. The story went that she didn’t actually like Guinness, but had been mischievously misinformed that it could make your teeth grow back. It remains a great pub today, but in an entirely different way.

Photo: Sunderland Echo