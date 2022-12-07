With Christmas approaching, here are some recommendations for a festive night out, helping local businesses while you’re at it.
Here they are, in no particular order. All but one are in the city centre. Other great bars are available.
1. All worth a look
To my (possible) credit, I've worked in them all
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The simply beautiful Dun Cow
The fabled bar fittings in the Dun Cow are as magnificent as ever. Hollywood star Howard Keel tried to buy them in the 1970s.
I worked there in my late teens and early 20s when the clientele was very different to now. A daunting and surreal experience for a young chap; but never dull. Daily features back then included a 270-minute happy “hour”, pensioners almost (but never quite) coming to blows during arguments over virtually nothing, stolen meat and an elderly lady who drank Guinness. The story went that she didn’t actually like Guinness, but had been mischievously misinformed that it could make your teeth grow back.
It remains a great pub today, but in an entirely different way.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. The Blue Bell - pride of Fulwell
Always a lovely big boozer, renowned for its beer, meals and being football daft. I was quizmaster in there for seven years. It has survived the hammer blow of my departure.
Competing teams in the quiz were of, let’s say, varying calibre. The greatest quiz team ever, in my opinion, called themselves Helga Bruce.
I say greatest; they invariably finished last but established a reputation for submitting the wrongest and most entertaining wrong answers ever marked.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. The Ivy House, Worcester Terrace
Open since Victorian times, I was a barman there and ran a carefully rigged pub quiz.
This was during the era of legendary landlord Bobby Fairlie. Ballads have been written about the period; none of which are printable.
Patrons came from all walks of life: university professors, right down to local journalists. Not that you could see all the other patrons before 2007, when cigarette smoke could reduce visibility to less than four feet.
The air is clear now, the quiz run properly and the Ivy has an excellent reputation for its pizzas and CAMRA approved beers.
Photo: Sunderland Echo