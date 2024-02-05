News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland singer's bid for a Valentine's Day Number One - tell us if it captures your heart

Derek's latest track from his brand called Tokyo Rose

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 17:03 GMT

Sunderland singer and composer Derek Buckham is back with another bid for stardom - and this one has a real romantic air to it.

The 71-year-old with decades of music experience behind him has produced A Valentine.

A scene from Derek Buckham's song for Valentine's Day.A scene from Derek Buckham's song for Valentine's Day.
Ernest the lovelorn video character

It's a love story with a difference in time for February 14.

Derek said: "I have been happily married to Val for 42 years but the character in the video is my alter ego Ernest."

A candlelight number from the Sunderland composer.A candlelight number from the Sunderland composer.
Derek had a message for the people of Sunderland and said: "As time passes we do take our loved ones for granted.

'One of the greatest things in life is to be loved'

"Try and think back to your first date with your partner and how charming you were towards them and how much you wanted them to be part of your life.

Derek has shared her latest song and you can listen to it on the Echo website.Derek has shared her latest song and you can listen to it on the Echo website.
"One of greatest things in life is to be loved and someone to tell you, that they love you.

"Enjoy this video. Not everyone is as lucky as you, especially my alter ego Ernest."

A lifetime's love of music

Derek is a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years.

He began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family. His previous songs have included a trio of Halloween songs last year, and his own tribute to Eurovision.

