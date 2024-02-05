Sunderland singer and composer Derek Buckham is back with another bid for stardom - and this one has a real romantic air to it.

The 71-year-old with decades of music experience behind him has produced A Valentine.

A scene from Derek Buckham's song for Valentine's Day.

Ernest the lovelorn video character

It's a love story with a difference in time for February 14.

Derek said: "I have been happily married to Val for 42 years but the character in the video is my alter ego Ernest."

A candlelight number from the Sunderland composer.

Derek had a message for the people of Sunderland and said: "As time passes we do take our loved ones for granted.

'One of the greatest things in life is to be loved'

"Try and think back to your first date with your partner and how charming you were towards them and how much you wanted them to be part of your life.

Derek has shared her latest song and you can listen to it on the Echo website.

"One of greatest things in life is to be loved and someone to tell you, that they love you.

"Enjoy this video. Not everyone is as lucky as you, especially my alter ego Ernest."

A lifetime's love of music

Derek is a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years.