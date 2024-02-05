News you can trust since 1873
Valentine's Day in Sunderland on a budget: Nine bargain meal deals for couples looking for a thrifty celebration

Deals for less than £30 per couple and you can even bring your own bottle of wine.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT

While Valentine's Day is supposed to be one of romance and indulgence, with the city in the grips of a cost of living crisis, for many couples it needs to be balanced within the confines of a suitable budget.

When it comes to dining out, the old adage of 'no expense spared' for many couples is being replaced with a more frugal mantra of getting value for money.

But lets face it, no couple wants to spend what is supposed to be the most romantic night of the year tucking into a special offer burger in McDonald's.

However, with many of the city's best known restaurants and eateries offering a range of special deals, being frugal doesn't necessarily mean losing the romance.

And we've done your research for you.

Check out the following nine venues offering both romance and value for money including a three course meal for less than £30 per couple and a restaurant where you can bring your own wine.

Location - Pizza Grande, The Green, Washington Village. Deal - The hidden gem wood-fired pizza provider offers a three course Valentine's special for £25 per person. Starters are a choice of selected meats and cheeses or Italian salad followed by a selection from the pizza main menu and any dessert from the menu. And to keep things on a budget, you can even bring your own bottle of wine.

1. Pizza Grande.

Location - Marina Vista, Marine Activity Centre, North Dock, Roker, Sunderland SR6 0PW. Deal - Enjoy a two course menu overlooking the city's marina for £23.95. Start with a selection of tapas including meatballs, meats and cheeses followed by a choice of main dishes including sirloin steak, chicken parmo, and seabass with king prawns.

2. Marina Vista

Location - Sarah's, North Biddick, Bonemill Lane, Washington NE38 8AJ. Deal - On Valentine's night (Wednesday, February 14) diners can enjoy a three course meal for less than £30 per couple (£29.95). A range of starters is followed by a main choice of rump steak, Cajun chicken pasta or salmon fillet, with strawberry and white chocolate cheesecake or sticky toffee and biscoff sundae for dessert.

3. Sarah's

Location - The Wessington Pub, Wessington Way, Castletown, Sunderland SR5 3HR. Deal - If you fancy some pub grub, The Wessington is offering two courses from its Valentine's Day menu for £15.99 with the option of adding a third course for just £2.

4. The Wessington

