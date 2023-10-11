A Wearside music man has come up with three releases at once - so you can really get in the Halloween spirit.

Derek Buckham, 70, wants people to enjoy a selection of tunes for their October 31 and he's come up with these catchy numbers.

A still from Derek Buckham's Halloween video.

Dancing dead on video

They are 'You can do the Dance of the Dancing Dead' 'Howling to the Moon' and 'Mad Man'.

Derek, from Washington, said: "The celebration of Halloween has grown over the years and why not."

He added: "Don’t blame me if you are easily scared. You’ve been warned."

Derek and his backing band of skeletons.

Derek is a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield and Dounreay for more than 20 years.

He's travelled the country

He began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.

But now he produces music videos and he's shared some of his hits with the Echo including Have Some Fun in time for Eurovision and his festive number It’s Xmas Eve from 2022.

Derek's Christmas number from 2022.

He performs under the name of Tokyo Rose and Derek who is Sunderland-born and bred and now lives in Washington, said: "Halloween when I was kid was a turnip and a box of matches for one night but it was a great start to the build up of Bonfire Night/Guy Fawkes Night then Christmas."