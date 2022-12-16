And Derek Buckham, 70, is off to an encouraging start. His festive number – called It’s Xmas Eve by Tokyo Rose – is already attracting plenty of interest.

Derek, a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years, began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.

"I had to work away from home so every Monday morning I would drive down to Plymouth to work and come back on the Friday,” he said.

Derek has had a lifelong interest in music and first recorded the song 20 years ago when it helped to raise more than £16,000 for charity.

Now he has re-released It’s Xmas Eve to put a little fun into Christmas.

It is available at 79 pence on more than 150 music platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Bandcamp and more.

"I’ve always written Christmas songs and everyone wants a Christmas number 1,” said Derek who is Sunderland-born and bred and now lives in Washington.

The song is a re-release of the original version and father-of-two Derek has also released a video with it in which he plays every part in the band – from singer to bass player.

"This was my first Christmas song and I wrote it when my son Rhys was four years old.

He wanted to be in it and he says ‘Has He Been Yet’ in the song.”

Derek explains more on social media and said: "The song was then put in the bottom draw and forgotten about.

“When the internet started to happen I learned how to build websites and one Christmas I put the song on my website.”

Derek was contacted by a Hollywood podcast show and the song was back in the spotlight.

Twenty years on, Rhys is now making his own way in the music PR business and also performs as Dharma in the Techo/Electronic and Music World in London.

His dad, meanwhile, is bidding for chart stardom and said: “I hope people get behind it. If it keeps making money, a lot of money can go to charity.”

