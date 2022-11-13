News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Which of these was a favourite of yours?
Which of these was a favourite of yours?

Nine Sunderland pubs as they looked in 1964

We’ve got pubs and cars from the past in this look back to Wearside life in the 1960s.

By Chris Cordner
38 minutes ago

Have a look at 9 photos of well known Sunderland hostelries in 1964.

They are all saved for posterity in the Sunderland Antiquarian Society archives thanks to the excellent work of Antiquarian Ron Lawson.

And as well as giving us a taster of bars we loved back in the day, some of which are still in our minds, you might also spot a make of car that brings back memories.

1. Railway Tavern

Over to Hylton Road for this 1964 view. And look at that selection of cars outside. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales

2. The Lord Seaham

A reminder from Blind Lane in Silksworth. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales

3. The Parade

A quaint little car at the front in this view of The Parade in Hendon. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales

4. Rose and Crown

Who's up for a 1964 pint at the Rose and Crown in High Street West? Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3