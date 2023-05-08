Sunderland man composes his own music video tribute to Eurovision - and gives himself nil points

Derek Buckham is back with another video, just months after we shared his Christmas bid for a number 1 with you.

Now he has produced a song called Have Some Fun which is his own lighthearted tribute to Eurovision.

Music maker Derek Buckham who has composed a Eurovision tribute.

It includes the epic lines ‘so come one, have some fun. Have some fun by shaking your bum’.

Here’s another line which says ‘it took me quite a while to learn this dance, if I was to be in with a chance’.

‘Jury’s out on whether I am a Eurovision fan but I love music’

Derek’s catchy production is a spoof tribute to the contest and he told us: “What inspired the song was the Will Ferrell film Eurovision. It’s brilliant.”

A clip from Derek's video.

He added: “I do watch Eurovision. Am I a fan? The jury is out but I love songwriting and listening to all types of music, and no one has ever come close to ABBA.”

But the result is definitely in on Derek’s popularity.

Derek is a hit across Europe

His YouTube page has 800,000 views and his songs are played by hundreds of stations across Europe.

Have Some Fun - a Eurovision tribute by Derek Buckham.

Derek, 70, is a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years.

He began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.

Who remembers his bid for a Christmas hit last year?

His festive number – called It’s Xmas Eve by Tokyo Rose – was first made 20 years ago when it helped to raise more than £16,000 for charity.

Derek Buckham has paid his own tribute to Eurovision but is it douze points from you?

He then re-recorded it last year to ‘put a little fun into Christmas’.

‘Maybe I could be considered for the UK entry next year’

Now comes his own tribute to Eurovision. He said: “Maybe next year I may be considered for our UK entry.”

But he added: “O Points for this performance. It can only get better.”

Will you be celebrating Eurovision this year? Do you watch the show and perhaps even have your own theme party?

Which was your favourite UK entry over the years.