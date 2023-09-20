It's Christmaaaas!

Well it certainly is for Sunderland man Derek Buckham who has launched his bid for a festive number 1.

Derek Buckham's Christmas chart bid.

The 70-year-old former piping engineer has produced a YouTube number called Santa Claus Song.

A festive special from a Sunderland music man

He performs under the name of Tokyo Rose and is no stranger to the music scene.

Music maker Derek Buckham.

He's had a life long passion for the industry and told the Echo his latest track was 'all about Christmas Eve and how the children can not get to sleep'."

Derek Buckham's early bid for festriuve stardom.

Derek, who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years, said: "They are so excited about Santa coming to their house."

He gave himself nil points for his Eurovision spoof

His quirky three-minute video is a fun take on the Christmas song and includes Derek himself performing as an orchestra conductor - with a few famous faces watching him.

But it's not the first time that Derek has bid for the top.

He came up with a Christmas Cracker called It’s Xmas Eve by Tokyo Rose in 2023, which he played every part from singer to bass player.

Listen to his Christmas track

Derek, Sunderland-born and bred and who now lives in Washington, also came up with his own version of a Eurovision entry earlier this year.