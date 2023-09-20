Washington YouTube singer makes early bid for Christmas Number One
Could Wearside be the home of a Christmas hit
Well it certainly is for Sunderland man Derek Buckham who has launched his bid for a festive number 1.
The 70-year-old former piping engineer has produced a YouTube number called Santa Claus Song.
A festive special from a Sunderland music man
He performs under the name of Tokyo Rose and is no stranger to the music scene.
He's had a life long passion for the industry and told the Echo his latest track was 'all about Christmas Eve and how the children can not get to sleep'."
Derek, who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years, said: "They are so excited about Santa coming to their house."
He gave himself nil points for his Eurovision spoof
His quirky three-minute video is a fun take on the Christmas song and includes Derek himself performing as an orchestra conductor - with a few famous faces watching him.
But it's not the first time that Derek has bid for the top.
He came up with a Christmas Cracker called It’s Xmas Eve by Tokyo Rose in 2023, which he played every part from singer to bass player.
Derek, Sunderland-born and bred and who now lives in Washington, also came up with his own version of a Eurovision entry earlier this year.
But now he's back with Santa Claus Song and the full version can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUVd5BlolGg