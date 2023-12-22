News you can trust since 1873
Watch: SAFC podcast The Roar comes to television in time for Christmas

Christmas has come early!

By Graham Murray
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Well, at least for fans of our Sunderland AFC podcast The Roar.

The show, which began in 2019, has made the leap onto television.

And we begin with a special show recorded at Sunderland's Fans Museum with guest Stephen 'Sleeves' Elliott.

the launch episode is showing on Shots!TV - Freeview channel 276 - over Christmas.

It's on at 11:40am on December 23, and on Christmas Day at 12:40pm.

You can also see the episode any time you like at www.shotstv.com

