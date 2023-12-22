Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well, at least for fans of our Sunderland AFC podcast The Roar.

The show, which began in 2019, has made the leap onto television.

And we begin with a special show recorded at Sunderland's Fans Museum with guest Stephen 'Sleeves' Elliott.

the launch episode is showing on Shots!TV - Freeview channel 276 - over Christmas.

It's on at 11:40am on December 23, and on Christmas Day at 12:40pm.