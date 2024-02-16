Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s weekend trip to Birmingham City provides not only a chance to get one over on ex-head coach Tony Mowbray, but also the opportunity to propel back into the play-off places.

Defeat midweek against Huddersfield meant Sunderland dropped down to 10th place but remain just one point outside of the top six. The hosts enter Saturday’s game with just one win in their last four following their home win against Blackburn.

Birmingham City supporter Callum from Blues Focus gave us some further insight into the weekend opponents.

Birmingham sit currently in 18th place. How would you sum up the season so far?

The season so far has been frustrating. Our recruitment in the summer window was fantastic. Yet the results for most of the season haven’t gone our way. Most Blues fans would agree that the turning point in this season was the sacking of John Eustace in October when Blues were sat 5th in the table.

However, Eustace’s work to keep Blues towards the top half of the table was undone by one of the worst managerial appointments in Championship history, following the acquisition of Wayne Rooney. The frustration this season is Blues going from a competitive Championship team to being in a potential relegation battle.

Tony Mowbray wasn’t out of work for long following his sacking at Sunderland having joined you just weeks later, what has he changed at the club so far?

Since Mowbray’s arrival, the fans have taken a real liking to him due to his well-spoken press conferences/interviews, his style of football, and how he sees the game. A huge difference so far has been chance creation. In the past four games we’ve had 75 shots, although the players have failed to take these chances. Yet, it does feel like the tide is changing and game by game we are playing closer and closer to how Mowbray wants us to.

Dion Sanderson was a fan favourite during a League One loan spell at Sunderland, how has his development been since joining the club?

Sanderson had a great loan spell with us in the 22/23 season. His efforts alongside the likes of Auston Trusty and Marc Roberts were enough to keep us safe in a pretty unprogressive season. So far under Mowbray, Sanderson has only played twice due to injury but he hasn’t put a foot wrong in those games. His development should continue under Mowbray as he continues to grow into a quality defender.

Who are the key players that could cause damage to Sunderland?

Despite a quiet game on Tuesday, forward Jay Stansfield could threaten that Sunderland backline. Once Stansfield gets in behind it is going to be very difficult to stop him.

Finally, what are your feelings ahead of the game and score predictions?