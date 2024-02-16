News you can trust since 1873
Romaine Mundle playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Romaine Mundle playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Birmingham - including two changes: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Birmingham City in their Championship fixture at St Andrew’s.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Birmingham - but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw them drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Birmingham:

The Sunderland goalkeeper will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet since the side's 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland goalkeeper will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet since the side's 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day.

Hume has started Sunderland's last three games in his natural right-back position after covering at left-back due to injuries in the squad.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started Sunderland's last three games in his natural right-back position after covering at left-back due to injuries in the squad.

Ballard is just one booking away from a two-match suspension and will have to be careful in the coming weeks. The centre-back has missed just one league game this season.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard is just one booking away from a two-match suspension and will have to be careful in the coming weeks. The centre-back has missed just one league game this season.

O'Nien is also on nine yellow cards after he was booked during Wednesday's defeat at Huddersfield. Like Ballard, Sunderland's captain has only missed one league game this season.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O'Nien is also on nine yellow cards after he was booked during Wednesday's defeat at Huddersfield. Like Ballard, Sunderland's captain has only missed one league game this season.

